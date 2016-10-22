Dominick Protomastro, business leader



Dominick Michael Protomastro, 86, passed away October 22, 2016. He was born October 30, 1929 in Hoboken, N.J and was a long-time resident of Ridgefield, CT and New York, New York.

Dominick was a self made man who over the course of 35 years with North American Philips retired as President and CEO from Philips Medical Systems in Shelton, CT. Subsequent to his tenure at Philips, he continued as a Business Consultant and Owner of Applied Management Systems up until the time of his passing. Dom is remembered as a consummate mentor, particularly renown for his guidance and leadership skills by those who had the privilege to know and love him.

Dominick’s life revolved around his passion for his large extended family. He and his wife, Olga, also enjoyed many memorable years in their vacation home in Charlestown Beach, RI and traveling with friends in Italy.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Olga, of 66 years as well as his six loving children and their spouses: Dominique Mavelli and her husband, Jeffrey of Newtown, CT, Michele Vontobel and her husband, Dane of Newtown, CT, Renee Protomastro and her husband, Gary Everett of Shelton, CT, Leslie Protomastro and her husband, Dr. Daniel Saltzman of New York City, Dana Hall and her husband, Glenn Hall of Newtown, CT and Dr. Paul Protomastro and his wife, Nicole of South Salem, NY as well as 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Dominick will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend as well as a spectacularly kind human being.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 25 at 10:15 AM,

St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield, CT with interment to follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ridgefield. Relatives and friends may call at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield, CT on Monday, October 24 from 5 to 9 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation to the Fr. Camillus Protomastro Scholarship Fund, which supports education for urban disadvantaged youth; Fr. Camillus Protomastro Scholarship Fund – St. Joseph’s School of Yorkville: 420 East 87th St.; New York, NY 10128 – Attention Theresa Bernero.