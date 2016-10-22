Wins for Ridgefield girls soccer, volleyball teams

The Ridgefield High girls soccer and girls volleyball teams both pitched shutouts on Friday afternoon.

At Tiger Hollow, the RHS girls soccer team defeated Danbury, 2-0. Alexandra Damron and Alyssa Bonanno scored first-half goals for the Tigers, who raised their record to 13-2 going into Tuesday’s regular-season finale against Trinity Catholic.

Damron and Katie Jasminski each had one assist for Ridgefield.

Defenders Molly Nethercott, Claire Middlebrook, Kathryn Barlow and Anna Landler combined to stop Danbury from placing any shots on goal. That effort made life easy for keepers Julia Middlebrook and Julia Gerber, who combined for the shutout without having to make a single save.

In Stamford, the Ridgefield girls volleyball team bounced back from its second loss of the season to St. Joseph on Wednesday by beating Westhill, 3-0.

The Tigers are now 14-2 overall with three regular-season matches remaining.

Ridgefield won the match by scores of 25-12, 25-17 and 25-12.

Elizabeth Middlebrook had 14 kills and seven digs for the Tigers. Hannah McNeece added five kills and two blocks, while setter Katie Linekin supplied 30 assists and 12 service points.

Notes: Both teams have already clinched spots in the upcoming Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference playoffs. The girls soccer playoffs begin next Friday, Oct. 28, with quarterfinal games at the home fields of the higher seeds, and the girls volleyball playoffs start Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the home fields of the higher seeds.