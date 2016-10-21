Home wrecking: Ridgefield routs Staples, 42-7

The most surprising thing about this game? It was once tied.
Just not for long.
Scoring 35 unanswered points, the Ridgefield High football team turned its Homecoming game into a celebratory blowout Friday night, pummeling Staples, 42-7, at Tiger Hollow.
“We play that kind of defense with the kind of offensive weapons we have [and] we could be a really good football team,” said Ridgefield head coach Kevin Callahan. “And we were a really good football team tonight.”
The ease of the victory was stunning. Staples entered the contest with five wins in its first six games and was ranked 15th in the latest GameTimeCT/(New Haven) Register state poll; Ridgefield, meanwhile, was 3-2 and coming off a dispiriting 38-33 loss to Trinity Catholic.
For the first 12 minutes, the two teams did look evenly matched. Shane Palmer scored on a 70-yard touchdown run to give Ridgefield an early 7-0 lead, but Staples responded with an 80-yard drive that culminated in Harris Levi’s six-yard rushing touchdown and a tie game at the end of the opening quarter.
Ridgefield’s domination began early in the second period. Cornerback Luke Gaydos intercepted a tipped Staples pass, and Palmer followed with a 63-yard scoring run, putting the Tigers ahead to stay at 14-7.
Forced to punt on their next possession, the Wreckers kicked the ball to Palmer, who bolted 65 yards for his third long touchdown of the game. Following another Staples punt, Palmer made a sensational catch for a 41-yard gain on a third-and-six pass from Greg Gatto. That set up Gatto’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Palmer with 15 seconds left before halftime. Petros Papadopoulos converted his fourth extra point to give the Tigers a 28-7 lead at the break.
Palmer, who finished with 177 yards rushing on 18 carries and also caught four passes for 60 yards, praised his offensive line. “I’m just doing my job,” he said. “All credit goes to them.”
“Those guys (offensive line) did a great job and they’re really unsung,” added Callahan, whose team improved to 4-2. “They really don’t get an opportunity to get credit. I think what they did excellent today was at the point of attack … giving Shane that opportunity, because with his speed he just needs to have that window to get through and then he capitalized on it.”
Midway through the third quarter, Ridgefield tacked on more points. A 32-yard pass completion from Gatto to Chris Longo moved the Tigers to the Staples 11-yard line, and, several plays later, Gatto scored from one yard out. Papadopoulos’s extra point put Ridgefield ahead, 35-7, with just under seven minutes left in the third period.
The Tigers added the only points of the final quarter when back-up quarterback Aidan Schwartz scored on a one-yard run with 3:48 remaining in the game.
Callahan said his team’s performance was something to build on going into the final four games of the regular season. Ridgefield will likely need to win all four to have a shot at qualifying for the eight-team Class LL state playoffs.
“The things that happened tonight have done a lot for us as a team to go forward,” said Callahan.
Notes: Gatto completed 14-of-23 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown.
Longo caught five passes for 106 yards.
Ridgefield’s next game is Saturday, Oct. 29, against Bridgeport Central (1:30 p.m.) at Kennedy Stadium in Bridgeport. Central will enter that contest with an 0-5 record after losing to Trumbull, 35-6, on Friday night.
Press Sports Reporter Rich Kaufman contributed reporting to this story.