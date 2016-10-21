High school hosts candidates assembly, mock election

The Syrian refugee crisis; the future of Social Security; gridlock in Washington; curbing gun violence; legalized abortion and filling the Supreme Court vacancy; job opportunities/creation for students graduating from college; conditions threatening civil rights and liberties; illegal immigration; the role of the US in the Middle East; college affordability; partisanship problems dividing our government; and a question directed to all candidates: “If elected what would be your absolute top priority in Government?” — these were the topics Ridgefield High School’s Government and Politics students took on at the high school’s 55th Annual Candidates’ Assembly on Oct. 17.

As they have so skillfully done in the past, RHS Seniors acted as the candidates for the 4th Congressional District, the U.S. Senate and the Presidency.

They were played by Daniel Halmos as Jim Himes(D) and Harrison Cushmore as John Shaban (R) for Congress; Rianna Iorillo as Richard Blumenthal (D) and Jennifer Kramer as Dan Carter (R) for Senate; and KC McSpedon as Hillary Clinton (D) and Liam Courtney as Donald Trump (R) for President. With assistance from Government and Politics teachers Carla Kahlbaugh, Josh Kilbourn, Olivia Dobson, Patrick Wild, Nicholas Cecere, Theresa Fischer, and Holly Herzman these students spent weeks carefully researching and studying their candidate’s positions and proposed policies.

They articulated them with clarity and aplomb making their “debate” presentations relatable to their fellow students and audience.

The questions developed and submitted by senior class students were posed by a student Press corps played by Jen Rojas, Isabella Maisonet, Jack Lincoln, McKinley Walsh and Jason Holmes. The debate was moderated by Patrick Andrews, Lucas Furneri and Ava Kelley and timed by Jacob Bodner and Devon Hammer.

On Oct. 18, all of the seniors had the opportunity to vote for the ”candidates” they had heard debate on the previous day, and eligible seniors were offered the opportunity to register to vote. At the end of the day 283 ballots were cast, and the results of the Mock Election were:

Congress: John Shaban 159, Jim Himes 123

Senate: Richard Blumenthal 150, Dan Carter 132

President: Donald Trump 150, Hillary Clinton 132

The League of Women Voters has a long history of working with Ridgefield High School and the Registrars of Voters on the Candidates’ Assembly and Mock Election. The RHS PTSA and the Ridgefield Rotary Club provided funds to cover the costs for the voting machine memory card and ballots used in the Mock Election.

The League encourages all Ridgefield citizens to follow the lead of the RHS Seniors – do your homework — learn about the issues and the candidates’ positions, and vote.

The following was submitted to The Press from Marilyn P. Carroll, president of the Ridgefield League of Women Voters.