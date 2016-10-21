Marie Louise Lantolf, lifelong musician

Marie Louise Lantolf, a former longtime resident of Woodbury, Conn., passed away at her home in Shelton on October 13, 2016, with her devoted and loving family at her side. Marie was born September 22, 1923, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to Clemmons and Julia Wisniewski Osmanski.

She graduated from Central High School and the Scranton Conservatory of Music where she was trained as a classical concert pianist. This training led to a lifelong dedication to opera, classical music and ballet which she followed continuously on radio, TV and many trips to the Met, Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall.

Working as Assistant to the Purchasing Agent at Consolidated Molded Products in Scranton, Marie met Paul, the love of her life. They were married October 15, 1951 and would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on October 15th, a goal she valiantly tried to attain.

After the birth of their only child Julie, Marie was a stay-at-home Mom until they moved to Ridgefield Connecticut.

In the early 1970s she became a part time employee for the Town of Ridgefield, first in the Building Department and then the Assessor’s Office where she assumed the responsibility for producing the Annual Grand List until her retirement.

Her other avocation centered around cooking and travel which resulted in Marie and Paul belonging to a Gourmet and Travel group for over 35 years.

Their greatest enjoyment came from passing these experiences along to others. Marie’s life revolved around her family, playing an active role and being an amazing Nana to her grandchildren Adam Bellagamba, Erik Bellagamba, Nicholas Bellagamba and Sarah Bellagamba Lombardo.

When her family grew she took great joy in becoming Grand Nana to her two great grandsons, Jayden and Jackson Lombardo who both adored her.

Marie is survived by her husband Paul, her daughter Julie and her husband Emilio C. Paoloni, whose mutual love and affection will be forever cherished, her grandchildren Adam, Erik, Nicholas and Sarah (Jonathan Lombardo), great grandchildren Jayden and Jackson, her brother Dr. C. Paul Osmanski of Vancouver BC, her brother in law Joseph Lantolf and family of Chicago, Illinois, her niece Claire Ann Scheller and family of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and her longtime caregiver Carol Cole.

A sister Jeanne Osmanski RN predeceased her in 2007. As a member of The St. Teresa of Avila parish, Woodbury Ct., there will be a Mass celebrating Marie’s life on Saturday October 29, 2016 at 9:30 AM.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, New York and Vitas Healthcare, 199 Park Road Ext., Middlebury Connecticut 06762.

Arrangements provided by Munson-Lovetere, Woodbury, Connecticut. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com