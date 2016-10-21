The Ridgefield Press

Cops assist with school food drive

School Resource Officer Chris Daly, left, and School Resource Officer Fernando Luis, right, pose together outside of Ridgefield High School Oct. 20.

Officers from the Ridgefield Police Department teamed up with students from Ridgefield High School last year to collect more than 3,600 canned goods.

The effort was part of the school’s spirit week, which included a fundraising competition among students.

For students, the challenge was to fill two Ridgefield Police Department humvees with non-perishable goods.

School resource officers Fernando Luis and Chris Daly, utilizing the department’s humvees to assist load the collected goods, were pleased that the challenge was met.

All items collected are donated to Dorothy Day Hospitality House and the Ridgefield Food Bank.

