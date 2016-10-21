In its best result of the season, the Ridgefield High field hockey team clinched a berth in the state tournament.

A late goal from Lexi Pass lifted the Tigers to a high-wattage 5-4 victory over Fairfield Warde on Thursday afternoon in Fairfield. The triumph was the third straight and fifth in seven games for Ridgefield, which improved its overall record to 7-8 ahead of Monday’s regular-season finale at home against Stamford. Even with a loss in that game, the Tigers would meet the qualifying criteria (a .400 or better winning percentage) for the state tournament.

“This was definitely our marquee win so far this season,” said Ridgefield head coach Madelaine Hutchings. “We came back twice against a good Warde team that was playing at home.”

The Mustangs took a 1-0 lead when Anna Kaiser scored less than five minutes into the game. Ridge field got the equalizer from Aneeka Britto on a pass from Pass with 11:47 left in the first half and then went ahead, 2-1, on Natalie Silver’s tip-in goal with just 4.2 seconds remaining before halftime. Pass was credited with her second assist on Silver’s score.

Warde, however, regained the lead by getting the first two goals of the second half. Samantha Adams converted on a long shot, and Daisy Ferleger scored off a corner on an assist from Adams.

Then it was Ridgefield’s turn to rally. After a Warde player was called for putting her hand on the ball in the circle, Ridgefield’s Katie Pieterse scored on the ensuing penalty stroke, sending a shot off the post and into the Warde goal to tie the game at 3-3 with 9:26 to play. Freshman Cate Irving followed with the go-ahead goal one minute later off an assist from Britto.

“She (Irving) is a JV player who we have called up for several varsity games,” said Hutchings. “She has really good awareness and vision, and the ball stays on her stick.”

Warde had a response, though, as Adams scored her second goal with 6:05 left, tying the score at 4-4.

“She is an extremely strong player,” said Hutchings about Adams. “She has skill and she is also around 5’10” and physically powerful.”

With overtime looming, the Tigers finally settled matters. Silver played a corner to Julia Wilson, who sent the ball to a wide-open Pass. Pass then beat Warde goalie Julia Warman (two saves) to give Ridgefield a 5-4 lead with 3:06 to go in the game.

“They were focusing on stopping Katie (Pieterse) on the corners, and that gave Lexi Pass some open shots,” said Hutchings. “Ellie O’Connor set a good screen in front of the goalie, and Lexi took a nice shot.”

Notes: Kaiser finished with five saves for the Tigers.

Warde dropped to 6-6-1 with the loss, its second straight following a four-game winning streak.

Pieterse had three goals in Ridgefield’s 5-0 road win over Danbury on Tuesday. Wilson and Silver had the other goals for the Tigers, and Hailey Guerra, Caroline Bunt, Britto, Wilson, and Silver added one assist apiece.