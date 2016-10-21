HAN On Demand: Greenwich at New Canaan football

The Greenwich Cardinals visit New Canaan’s Dunning Field’s to take on the Rams in Marinelli Bowl II — the HAN-FCIAC Football Game of the Week. You can watch the game live at 7 p.m. (live pregame coverage begins at 5:15 p.m.) on Friday, Oct. 21, (or later on-demand) in the video player below. The game will also be rebroadcast later on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).
Before the game begins, watch FCIAC Tailgate, HAN Network’s live pre-game show, at 5:15 p.m., with Frank Granito, Kate Czaplinski, Dave Stewart, Mike Suppe and Kevin Coleman. Friday’s guests include three Marinellis! New Canaan head coach Lou Marinelli, Greenwich head coach John Marinelli and the First Lady of the FCIAC: Franny Marinelli, John’s mom and Lou’s wife. We’ll also be joined by players from the Rams and Cardinals and more. Frank and the crew will also announce the winners of this week’s HAN-FCIAC Athlete of the Week vote, brought to you by Runner’s Roost in Darien.
New Canaan (5-0) comes into Friday’s game in first place in the FCIAC’s West Division. Greenwich (4-1) is a game back, in second place, in the West Division. You can see the complete FCIAC football standings here.
Adding to the hype of this game between two of the top football teams in Connecticut is John Marinelli’s first return to New Canaan’s Dunning Field as head coach of the Cardinals. The New Canaan native played for his father, head coach Lou Marinelli and also was the offensive coordinator for several championship Rams teams before taking over Greenwich in 2015.
