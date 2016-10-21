Scott Mason resigns from education board, cites job change in letter

Vice Chairman Scott Mason has resigned from the Ridgefield Board of Education effective Friday, Oct. 21.

Mason, a Republican who took over for the vacant seat left by Russell Katz in August 2013, sent in his resignation letter to the board chairwoman Fran Walton Friday morning.

In the letter, the vice chair cited a recent job change for his abrupt departure.

“As much as I have enjoyed working with you in furthering the improvement in education here in Ridgefield, a recent job change will not allow me to attend the various daytime meetings,” Mason wrote.

“I have truly enjoyed my experience working by your side, in our attempt to make education for all students,” he said.

Mason spoke to The Press Friday afternoon and said he would be taking over as store manager at Squash’s on Main Street.

“I’ll be working 9 to 5 and I can’t be around for a lot of the subcommittee meetings that take place during the day,” he said. “There’s a bit of a time constraint with what I’ll be doing now.”

He called the resignation “very disappointing.”

“The district is going through a lot of big changes and I want to be there,” he said. “There are lot of possibilities that the board will be going through over the next year, year and a half…They’ll be looking at grade reconfiguration, redistricting and the closing of a school — those are absolutely huge.”

Adding to the challenge, Mason said that the board — and the school district as a whole — has to continue to look at how education is changing in the 21st Century.

“It would have been fun to be part of — the process of figuring out what’s needed that benefits all of Ridgefield’s student population,” he said.

Mason, who was a Board of Education member from 2003 to 2007 and served as its vice chairman during that term, was unanimously voted back onto the board in August 2013.

He said the biggest challenge he faced during both terms was balancing the budget.

“It’s always so tough,” he told The Press. “Balancing needs and wants — there are always more wants than can affords.”

When asked what he would miss most about the position, Mason said the people.

“I’m a people person and I loved working with the administrators and all the rest of my board members,” he said. “I made a lot of new friendships, which is always good…

“Being on the Board of Education, you realize how many people it takes to run something as large as this school district,” he added. “And that’s always something that will amaze me.”

While he’ll miss the Monday night board meetings and the people attending them, Mason said he was excited about returning to Squash’s where he worked from 1976 to 1992.

“It was my first job out of high school,” said Mason, who has been working as the manager of the Valero gas station on Danbury Road.

“I learned a lot from the Main Street leadership, so it’s nice to be back where I started,” he said. “As much as things change, they stay the same.”

Filling the void

The board will seek to fill Mason’s vacant seat, which has its term ending in November 2017.

Cheryl Cook, the secretary to the Superintendent of Schools, said that the deadline for letters of interest is Monday, Nov. 7.

The Republican Town Committee will be conducting interviews of prospective candidates to make its recommendation to the board, who will then conduct their interviews for final approval.

Applicants must be registered Republicans and current Ridgefield residents.

Cook said that executive board membership is only for a year, and that Mason’s role as vice chairman was coming to an end Monday, Nov. 14.

She believes that the board will operate without a vice chairman at its next meeting — Monday, Oct. 24 — before voting on new executive leadership in November.

“They will wait for new member to be approved on Nov 14,” Cook said. ‘Then vote on their officers at the last meeting in November.”

Anyone interested should email their resume to: [email protected] or call 438-6010.

Letters of interest can also be sent to Walton, the board’s chair, through the mail. The address for such letters is: Ridgefield Public Schools, 70 Prospect St., Ridgefield, CT, 06877.

“The one thing I want people to know is that this is important work, whether you have kids in the school system or not,” Mason said. “The Republican Town Committee needs for people to step up and interview for this open position, and somebody needs to eventually take on this major responsibility.”