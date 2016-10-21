Jerome Roberts named Pacific House Employee of the Year

Pacific House, a leader in the fight against hunger and homelessness in lower Fairfield County for more than 30 years, has announced that Jerome Roberts, associate executive director/director of housing, is the Pacific House Employee of the Year.

The Employee of the Year Award acknowledges Roberts’ outstanding service as an employee who has consistently excelled in his work. For over 24 years he has served Pacific House (formerly Shelter for the Homeless) in a variety of roles, including Associate Director, Director of Public Grants and Community Relations, Operations Manager, Residential Services Director, Emergency Housing Director and Case Manager at the Pacific House emergency shelter.

“I do this work not for the recognition of my service but for the people who may otherwise remain in a state of hopelessness,” said Roberts at the organization’s emergency men’s shelter. “However, it is a honor to be recognized by your peers for the hard work that you do!”

Quote from Rafael: “This award was wholeheartedly deserved,” said Rafael Pagan Jr., the organization’s Executive Director. “Jerome’s loyalty and commitment to Pacific House has helped us to expand our services and our deeply-affordable housing properties. Because of his work we can offer life-changing opportunities to homeless individuals throughout the Fairfield County region.”

Prior to joining the shelter, he served as the Southwest Connecticut Homeless Outreach Project and Evaluation (SWCT HOPE) Director, a regional project that worked from Bridgeport to Stamford to enlist homeless and at-risk populations into Social Security Administration programs and benefits.

Roberts represents Pacific House at many state and local coalitions and sits on a number of local community boards such as the Waterside Coalitions, ABBDS Association, and Homes for the Brave. Roberts holds a Masters of Business Administration from University of New Haven, and a BS in Natural Science and Mathematics from Dowling College. He is certified instructor of Non-Violent Crisis Intervention and Prevention, American Heart Association Basic Life Skill Instructor, and Adkins Life Skills Educator.

About Pacific House

Pacific House, formerly named Shelter for the Homeless, is the only regional men’s emergency shelter, serving Greenwich, Stamford, New Canaan, Darien and the rest of Fairfield County. Since 1982 the organization has served 1 million meals, provided 800,000 bed-nights, secured housing for 1,500 people, and found employment for 3,000 clients. Pacific House is an innovator in transforming lives and helping clients become more self-sufficient. To learn more, or to make a donation, visit PacificHouse.org or call 203-406-0017.