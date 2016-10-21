Route 35 bridge work to briefly halt traffic next week

The Ridgefield Press

Construction activity on Route 35 is scheduled Monday, Oct. 24, to Friday, Oct. 28, between the hours of  7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the east side of Route 35 between the southerly Fox Hill Condos entrance and the Rec. Center Drive.

Minor traffic impacts are expected throughout the day, according to a site manager with the state’s Department of Transportation.

“Next week’s activities should have minor traffic impacts to briefly halt traffic to move construction equipment back and forth,” said Ryan Wodjenski.

“Please plan ahead and consider alternate routes to your destination.”

In past weeks, there has been one-way alternating traffic at the site.

Wodjenski said such traffic patterns would not be in place next week.

