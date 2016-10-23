The Ridgefield Press

Serving our Nation

This list includes Ridgefielders or former Ridgefielders serving in the United States military at home or abroad or as civilian contractors supporting the military. Families of deployed soldiers in the Army may also call the Family Assistance Hotline at 800-833-6622 for contact information. Military mail averages two weeks for delivery.

For other ways to support the troops, visit americasupportsyou.mil.

The Press welcomes any additions or corrections to this list. Call Thomas Nash at 438-6544, or email [email protected] This list is always online at our website, TheRidgefieldPress.com, under “People.” (Last updated: 6/18/2016)

Ssgt. Joshua Barton

 20 Arbor Ridge Rd.

 Torrington CT

2LT Gabriella (Bella) Bermudez

 1st Platoon Leader

 64th Military Police Company

 Ft. Hood TX 76544

Sgt. Ashley Bertilson

 20 Fairview Ave.

 Ridgefield CT 06877

SPC Bishop, Samuel T.

 JBSA

 Fort Sam Houston TX 78234

MIDN Zachary Bodner

 P.O. Box 11377

 1 Wilson Road

 United States Naval Academy

 Annapolis MD 21412

Petty Officer 2nd Class Brendan M. Butler

 Fort Meade MD 21113

Capt. Garrett Caponetti

 47 Clifton Drive

 Simsbury CT 06070

ET2 Louis Catanzaro

 8135 Boonesborough Trail

 Jacksonville, FL 32244

Stephen da Cruz

 USNA

 PO Box 11917

 Annapolis MD 21412

LCpl Joseph S. Cullinan

 Weapons Company

 1st Battalion, 5th Marines

 Unit 10205

 FPO AP 96610-0205

Lt. Col. Paul Defloria

 4139 Grace Circle

 Beavercreek OH 45431-2983

AST3 Derrian Duryea

 US Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater

 Commanding Officer

 15100 Rescue Way

 Clearwater FL 33762

Cadet Connor Findlay

 PO Box 1086

 West Point NY 10997

1s Lt. Sean Fitzgerald

 2471 Raywood View #533

 Colorado Springs CO 80920

Capt. Christopher Flood

 1215 Mason Drive

 Quantico VA 32134

LCDR Michael Garvey

 770 5th St NW #1215

 Washington, DC 20001

Lt. Cmdr. Todd Greene, USN

 483 Penwood Drive

 Edgewater MD 21037

Capt. Wells Hamilton, USMC

 P.O. Box 24

 Beaufort NC 28516

PFC Max Hastings

 D Co 2-16 IN BN

 PSC 831 Box 6907

 FPO-AE 09363-0070

Lt. Col. Brian M. Hebert

 58 Prospect Street

 Ridgefield CT 06877

Jason Heiser

 EOD MU 5

 PSC 455 BOX 202

 FPO AP 96540-1320

Brig. Gen. Sean Jenkins

 Deputy Director Operations, CENTCOM

 MacDill AFB, Tampa FL

Johnathan Keating

USMA

P.O. Box 2386

West Point NY 10997

1 LT. Mark Kelley, US Army

 USAG-J

 Unit 45013

 Box 3235

 APO AP 96338

Lance Corporal Nicholas Kelly

 3rd LAR BN H&S

 Box 788272, 29 Palms CA 92278-8272

SPC Matthew R Kirkpatrick

 937A Emjay Way

 Carthage NY 13619

Lt. Lisa Johnson Lowery

 PSC 812

 Box 3270

 FPO AE 09627

Ssgt. Dustin J. Lowery

 PSC 812

 Box 3270

 FPO AE 09627

Cadet Matt Lusardi

 Virginia Military Institute

 VMI Box 80944

 Lexington VA 24450-0304

Pfc. Mary Marinelli, USMC

 PM P/STC

 PO Box 15240

 Parris Island SC 29905

Cadet Bryan R.S. Mazzola

 NU Box 521

 158 Harmon Drive

 Northfield VT 05663

Cadet Timothy Mines

 PO Box 2996

 West Point NY 10997

Lt. Jonathan R. Nelson

 2414 Starfish Road

 Virginia Beach VA  23451

Lt. Ryan T. Nelson

 HSM-72 Main Body

 Unit 200177 Box 25

 FPO AA 34080

Captain Woodrow J. Peatt Jr.

 410 E. Main Street

 Lebanon IL 62254

Cpl. William P. Pfohl

 VMAQ2/Seatshop

 Unit 27521, FPO AE

 09510-7521

Lt. JG Dylan Shay

 860 N.E. Rimrock Drive

 Bremerton WA 98311

SN Joseph Waite

 35 Webster Road

 Ridgefield CT 06877

2nd Lt. Robert Wendel

 611 Bjornstad Street

 U.S. Military Academy

Fort Benning GA 31905

Capt. Jeffrey Wilson

 1600 Beach St. Apt 201

 San Francisco CA 94123

 

