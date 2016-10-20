The Ridgefield Press

The Datebook is a guide to Ridgefield events.

 

October

Bookworms Book Club, (grades 2 & 3), Thursdays, Oct. 20, Nov. 17 and Dec. 22, 4:30-5:15, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282, ext. 12002

Storytime Yoga, (ages 4 & 5), Thursdays, Oct. 20, 27 and Nov. 3, 2-2:45, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ext. 12002, ridgefieldlibrary.org

RVNA Flu & Pneumonia Clinic, Thursday, Oct. 20, 4-6 p.m., Branchville Elementary School, 203-438-5555, ridgefieldvna.org

Poetry Discussion Group, Friday, Oct. 21, 1 p.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

The Theory of Infinity, Dan Sitomer, Friday, Oct. 21, 1 p.m., free, Founders Hall, founders-hall.org, 203-431-7000

Lions Club Wine Tasting, Friday, Oct. 21, 6:30-8:30, Ridgefield Community Center, 316  Main Street, tickets Chez Delilas’s, Cheers Ridgefield or Lion member

Keeler Tavern Cannonball Gala, Friday, Oct. 21, 7-11 p.m., Salem Golf Club, 18 Bloomer Road, North Salem, N.Y., keelertavernuseum,org or 203-438-5485

Ridgefield Historical Society Fall Trip, Saturday, Oct. 22, Yale Center for British Art, $30/members, $40/non-members, [email protected], 203-438-5821

Flu & Pneumonia Clinic, Saturday, Oct. 22, 9:30-noon, RVNA. 27 Governor Street, 203-438-5555, ridgefieldvna.org

Prospector Chili Cook-Off, Saturday, Oct. 22, noon-5 p.m., The Prospector Theater, $20/adults, $10/kids (11-under), prospectortheater.org

Comedian Paul Reiser, Saturday, Oct. 22, 8 p.m., opening with guitarist Dave Goldenberg, Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge, ridgefieldplayhouse, 203-438-5795

RVNA Flu & Pneumonia Clinic, Sunday, Oct. 23, 9-noon, St. Mary Parish Barn, 55 Catoonah Street, 203-438-5555, ridgefieldvna.org

Family Day, Sunday, Oct. 23, Lounsbury House, 316 Main Street, 12-3 p.m., lounsburyhouse.org

Mile for a Smile Walk, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2 p.m., The Toy Chest, 441 Main Street

Walk-in biometric health screenings, Mondays, 24 and 31, 11-1, RVNA, 27 Governor Street, ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555

RVNA free blood pressure screening, Monday, Oct. 24, 2-3 p.m., Ridgefield Parks and Recreation, 203-438-5555, ridgefieldvna.org

RVNA Flu & Pneumonia Clinic, Monday, Oct. 24, 4:30-6 p.m., Ridgebury Elementary School, 203-438-5555, ridgefieldvna.org

Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 6, Monday, Oct. 24, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, 203-431-9491 or ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

Mindfulness Yoga, (grades 2-4) Tuesdays, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1, 4:30-5:15, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282, ext. 12002

RVNA Flu & Pneumonia Clinic, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 4:30-6 p.m., Veterans Park Elementary School, 203-438-5555, ridgefieldvna.org

Mental health first aid training, Tuesday, Oct. 25 and Wednesday, Oct. 26, 9-1 p.m., RVNA, 27 Governor Street, 203-438-5555, ridgefieldvna.org

AM Book Group, Vanity Fair, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

Climate Change: A Guide for the Perplexed, Peter Bancel, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

Writing Workshops, Thursdays, Oct. 27 to Dec. 1, 10:30 a.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

Cholesterol challenge, Thursdays, Oct. 27 through Dec. 8, 11-12:30 p.m., RVNA, 27 Governor Street, $175/person, Ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555

RVNA Flu & Pneumonia Clinic, Thursday, Oct. 27, 4-6 p.m., Scotland Elementary School, 203-438-5555, ridgefieldvna.org

Oktoberfest, Thursday, Oct. 27, 5:30-7:30, Founders Hall, $10/members, $12/non-members, founders-hall.org, 203-431-7000

Blood drive, Scotland Elementary School, Thursday, Oct. 27, 4-8:30 p.m.

 

Ridgefield Education Foundation Bartender Night, Thursday, Oct. 27, 6-9 p.m., Gallo Restaurant, 5 Grove Street

Discussion: One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Dr. Mark Schenker, Thursday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

Medicare unraveled: CHOICES program, Karen Gaudian and John Rosa, Friday, Oct. 28, 1 p.m., Founders Hall, founders-hall.org, 203-431-7000

RABC Fall Festival, Friday, Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Country Club, Wilton, ridgefieldabc.org

A Night of Wonder and Intrigue, Friday, Oct. 28, Lounsbury House, 316 Main Street, $85/person, lounsburyhouse.org

Fountain Music Series, Friday, Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 203-438-8077

Flu & Pneumonia Clinic, Saturday, Oct. 29, 9:30-noon, RVNA, 27 Governor Street, 203-438-5555, ridgefieldvna.org

Lantern Light Tours, Saturday and Sunday evening, Oct. 29 and 30, 6-8 p.m., Keeler Tavern Museum, Main Street

ARTalk, An Education in the Grotesque: The Gargoyles of Yale, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

Ira Joe Fisher’s Fantastiks Life, Sunday, Oct. 30, 3-5 p.m., Shir Shalom, [email protected]

Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 7, Monday, Oct. 31, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, 203-431-9491, ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org

November

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

Tiny & Gourmet Chef Cooking Classes, (grades K-5), Wednesdays, Nov. 2 to Dec. 14, 4:45-5:45 p.m., Ridgefield Parks & Recreation Center, 195 Danbury Road, ridgefieldparksandrec.org, 203-431-2755

Cholesterol challenge, Thursdays, Nov. 3, 10, 17,  11-12:30 p.m., RVNA, 27 Governor Street, $175/person, ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555

RVNA Free Blood Pressure Screening, Thursday, Nov. 3, noon-1, Founders Hall, ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555

RVNA Caring Circle: Support for Caregivers, Thursday, Nov. 3, 1:30-2:30 p.m., RVNA, 27 Governor Street, ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555

Ridgefield Young Life dinner, Thursday, Nov. 3, 7 p.m. Keeler Tavern, 132 Main Street, $50/person, ridgefieldct.younglife.org

The Game’s Afoot, Nov. 3, 4, 5, 11 and 12, 7:30 p.m., (snow dates Nov. 6 and 13, 2 p.m.), Ridgefield High School, $15/person, $10/students/seniors, rhsperformingarts.info/, 203-894-5750

Breakfast for Dinner cooking classes, Saturdays, Nov. 5 to Dec. 17, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Ridgefield Parks & Recreation Center, 195 Danbury Road, ridgefieldparksandrec.org or 431-2755

Wine Tasting for Foundation 4 Orphans, Saturday, Nov. 5, 7 to 10 p.m., private home, f4o.org

Lifeguard Training Course (ages 15 & up), Sundays, Nov. 6 to Dec. 18, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Barlow Mountain pool, ridgefieldparksandrec, 203-431-2755

Walk-in Biometric Health Screenings, Mondays, Nov. 7, 14, 21 and 28, 11-1 p.m., RVNA, 27 Governor Street, ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555

Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 8, Monday, Nov. 7, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, 203-431-9491, ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org

RVNA Flu & Pneumonia Clinic – Vote & Vax, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 10-2 and 4-7, East Ridge Middle School, Scotts Ridge Middle School and Board of Ed Annex (Yanity), ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

The Music of Rodgers and…. , by The Two of Us Plus One, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 3 p.m., Founders Hall, founders-hall.org, 203-431-7000

Nutmeg Nibblers, (grades 4 & 5), Thursdays, Nov. 10 and Dec. 8, 4:30-5:30, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282, ext. 12002

Shadow Puppet Performance, Friday, Nov. 11, 2-2:45, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ext. 12002, ridgefieldlibrary.org

CPR & AED Certification, Saturday, Nov. 12, 9:30-1, RVNA, 27 Governor Street. $55/person, ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555

All About Klezmer Music, Sunday, Nov. 13, 3-5 p.m., Shir Shalom, James Kessler, ourshirshalom.org.

RVNA Free Blood Pressure Screening, Monday, Nov. 14, 10-11 a.m., Ballard Green, ridgefieldvna.org,  203-438-5555

Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 9, Monday, Nov. 14, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, 203-431-9491, ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

Mine, Craft, Play & Learn, (grades 1-3), Tuesdays, Nov. 15-Dec. 13, Ridgefield Parks and Recreation Center, 195 Danbury Road, ridgefieldparksandrec.org

Beefsteak Feast, Friday, Nov. 18, 6:30 p.m., Founders Hall, founders-hall.org or 203-431-7000

Wreath Festival, Saturday, Nov. 19 to Monday, Nov. 21, 10-4, Founders Hall,  founders-hall.org, 203-431-7000

A Dickens Tale, Saturday, Nov. 19, 11 and 2, Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge

Ridgefield Choral Concert, Saturday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m., Ridgefield High School, tickets at Ridgefield Music, door or eventbrite.com/e/being-human-being-kind-tickets-28423826430

Organ Music with Jonathan Ryan, Sunday, Nov 20, 4 p.m., First Congregational Church, 203-438-8077

MidDay Home Bible Study movie night, Sunday, Nov. 20, 5:30-7 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 10, Monday, Nov. 21, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, 203-431-9491, ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

RVNA Free Blood Pressure Clinic, Monday, Nov. 28, 2-3 p.m., Ridgefield Parks and Recreation Center, ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555

Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 11, Monday, Nov. 28, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, 203-431-9491, ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

Babysitting Certification Course (three part course), Nov. 29, 30, Dec. 1, 3-5:30 p.m., RVNA, 27 Governor Street. $90/person, ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555

December

Little Birds Music, (ages 2-5), Thursdays, Dec. 1, 8, and 15, 10:30-11:15, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ext. 12002, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 12, Monday, Dec. 5, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, 203-431-9491, ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 13, Monday, Dec. 12, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, 203-431-9491, ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

Christmas Concert, Friday, Dec.16, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 203-438-8077

MidDay Home Bible Study movie night, Sunday, Dec. 18, 5:30-7 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

January

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

MidDay Home Bible Study, movie night, Sunday, Jan. 22, 5:30-7 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

 

