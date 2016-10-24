Furniture painting

Hand Painted Furniture is a Ridgefield Continuing Education workshop for which no previous art experience is necessary. The class covers how to prepare the wood surface and develop, create and paint designs using pictures, patterns, lettering, sponging, marbling, or feathering. Each student completes a small project supplied by the instructor for a fee of $12 to $18 payable at the first session.

Instructor is Shelley Lowell, an award-winning painter, sculptor and poet. The class meets on Mondays, Nov. 7, 14, 21, and 28 and Dec. 5 and 12, from 12:45 to 2:45 or Wednesdays, Nov. 2, 9, 16, and 30 and Dec. 7 and 14, from 7 to 9 p.m. Cost is $128 plus materials. Advance registration required. Knitting, painting, and drawing are available as well. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.