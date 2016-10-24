The Ridgefield Press

Scary Furry Scurry walk-run for ROAR

By The Ridgefield Press on October 24, 2016 in Happenings · 0 Comments

 

Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue’s Very Scary Furry Scurry two-mile run-walk and kids Ding Dong Dash is on Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Ridgefield Parks & Recreation Center, starting at 9 a.m.

The run-walk is for runners and walkers with or without dogs. Kids can run in the Ding Dong Dash (without dogs) — all are encouraged to wear a Halloween costume.

 

“ROAR is an incredible non-profit organization and their commitment to caring for animals is just extraordinary,” said Megan Searfoss, co-owner of the Ridgefield Running Co., a sponsor for the event.

“We are really excited about the format of this race,” said ROAR director Allyson Dotson.

In the Ding Dong Dash, kids do not run a specific route but zigzag across the rec center field, stopping at four stations. At each stop the runner will be asked to do a trick to get a treat.

Registration is at signmeup.com

No related posts.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Student News Next Post Furniture painting
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress