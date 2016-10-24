Scary Furry Scurry walk-run for ROAR

Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue’s Very Scary Furry Scurry two-mile run-walk and kids Ding Dong Dash is on Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Ridgefield Parks & Recreation Center, starting at 9 a.m.

The run-walk is for runners and walkers with or without dogs. Kids can run in the Ding Dong Dash (without dogs) — all are encouraged to wear a Halloween costume.

“ROAR is an incredible non-profit organization and their commitment to caring for animals is just extraordinary,” said Megan Searfoss, co-owner of the Ridgefield Running Co., a sponsor for the event.

“We are really excited about the format of this race,” said ROAR director Allyson Dotson.

In the Ding Dong Dash, kids do not run a specific route but zigzag across the rec center field, stopping at four stations. At each stop the runner will be asked to do a trick to get a treat.

Registration is at signmeup.com