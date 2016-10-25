Line Dance for Fun and Exercise classes in Ridgefield Continuing Education start soon. If you know your right from your left and can count to eight, you can line dance and burn fat and calories in the process.

Instructor Ellen Russow said, “We’ll start with the basics and build from there. If you’ve been to this course before, come on back — we have new dances lined up for this course.”

Steve Parker and Ellen Russow have been line dancing for more than 20 years and have taught for 10. Class meets Wednesdays, Nov. 2, 9, 16, and 30 and Dec. 7, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Farmingville School and costs $62. Students should bring a water bottle and wear sneakers or gym shoes. Advance registration is required. Zumba, Body Precision and 60 Minute Calorie Burner, Tai Chi, Yoga, Pilates, and Zen Flexibility are available as well. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.