Medicare help now available

Medicare counselors will be available by appointment at the Ridgefield Library through December during the open enrollment period on the following days from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m: Oct. 26; Nov. 2, 4, 9, 16, 18, and 30; and Dec. 2 and 7.

Medicare open enrollment is Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. This is the only time you can change your prescription coverage and Advantage Plans to better meet your needs.

CHOICES is a community outreach program that trains volunteers to help individuals understand their Medicare insurance coverage and health care options. Every year insurance companies change their plans, adding new medications and taking others away. They also raise their fees. People may need to review their coverage to see if they may be entitled to additional savings and greater health benefits every year.

Ridgefield has added six new volunteers to its ranks, providing Ridgefield with eight certified CHOICES counselors. A trained CHOICES counselor can help people review their Medicare options and current Medicare prescription drug coverage.

Call Karen Gaudian at Ridgefield Social Services, 203-431-2754, or email her at [email protected] to set up an appointment or to check on other appointment options.