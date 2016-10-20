The following shows are among those coming up at the Ridgefield Playhouse. For tickets, call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795, or go to ridgefieldplayhouse.org

The singer-songwriter series presents Art Garfunkel in Close-Up on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 8 p.m.

International recording artist Patrizio Buanne will be on stage in a performance on Friday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m.

The Met Opera production of Mozart’s Don Giovanni will be simulcast on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 12:55 p.m.

Comedian Paul Reiser brings his tales of love, life and the funny things about relationships to the Playhouse on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 8 p.m.

The Australian Bee Gees Show – A Tribute to the Bee Gees is Sunday, Oct. 23, at 8 p.m.

Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining returns to the Playhouse screen on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m., including commentary by host Ben Mankiewicz.

Two encore screenings of National Theatre of London are the Threepenny Opera on Friday, Oct. 28, at 6:30 p.m. and Frankenstein on Monday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m.

Cheap Trick’s union of melodies and riffs returns on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 8 p.m.

Rush: Time Stand Still, a documentary look at the final tour, on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7:30 p.m.

Guitarists Paul Barrere and Fred Tackett of Little Feat fame perform on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Rocker Sully Erna of Godsmack will perform at the Playhouse on Sunday, Nov. 6.

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the album, Steve Vai will be performing the Passion and Warfare record from top to bottom on Monday, Nov. 7, at 7:30 p.m.

Impressionist comedian Jim Breuer returns on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 8 p.m.

An encore screening of National Theatre of London’s production of The Deep Blue Sea is on Friday, Nov. 11, at 6:30 p.m.

Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro will perform on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m.