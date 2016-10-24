Student News

Alexander G. Hance of Ridgefield received a bachelor of science degree in entrepreneurship and management information systems from the University of Tampa Bay in May, graduating cum laude.

Kelsey Peckham of Ridgefield, a senior at Northeastern University, made the dean’s list for the 2016 spring semester. A marketing major with a Spanish minor, Peckham spent the semester studying in Seville, Spain.

Kristen Doyle of Ridgefield participated in the annual Siena College CURCA Summer Research Symposium. Doyle’s summer research was done as part of a Fort Ticonderoga fellowship.

The following Ridgefield students have enrolled at Loyola University: Elizabeth Berta, John Dorish,

Elisa Jonas, and James Conley.