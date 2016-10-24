Photography workshops start soon through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Capture the Magic of Your Travels with Photography (Monday, Nov. 7; 7 to 9 p.m.; $31) covers how to take wonderful photographs in special settings. Instructor Alison Wachstein, master photographer, has owned a portrait studio in Weston for more than 30 years.

More Photography (Wednesdays, Nov. 9, 16 and 30 and Dec. 7; 7 to 9 p.m.; $ 92) focuses on creative lighting, one of the primary tools of a good photographic image. A digital SLR with manual settings is needed. Methods include lighting the subject with available light, both indoors and outdoors, sometimes using modifiers such as reflectors, gobos and scrims, as well as ways of using flash to produce a soft, pleasing quality. Studio portrait lighting will be demonstrated, with instructions on how to produce the same results at home, with no investment in any additional equipment.

Instructor Michael Serao holds a master of fine arts degree and has been a working painter and photographer for more than 35 years. He has been teaching in Ridgefield Continuing Education since 1997, and has taught design at an area university since 2003.

Picasa, iPhone and iPad Photography, and Photoshop Elements, are also available. Advance registration required. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.