Andrew ‘Iggy’ Franco at Wat Phra Kaew

Andrew “Iggy” Franco, a junior at Bryant University, is spending the fall semester abroad at Bryant Zhuhai, across the bay from Hong Kong and near Macau. Bryant Zhuhai is a joint project between Bryant University and the Beijing Institute of Technology Zhuhai, allowing Chinese students to attend an American university without leaving China. Franco is one of 11 students chosen to attend from Bryant’s Rhode Island campus. While there his studies include Chinese economics, conversational Chinese and American technology. He interns at Pearl Bay Consulting and in his free time he has visited Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia. Franco is a 2014 Ridgefield High School graduate and son of Tom and Yvonne Franco of Ridgefield.

