Choral Evensong at St. Stephen’s

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will hold a service of Choral Evensong on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 5 p.m. in the church’s sanctuary at 351 Main Street.

“Everyone is invited to come and spend a worshipful hour with us in this ancient service of music and prayer,” said Scott Toperzer, minister of music at St. Stephen’s.

Mezzo soprano Kathleen Snyder will be the featured soloist in the responses by composer Andrew Carter. Other music will include the Canticles of Samuel Wesley and The Gifts He Gave, by Minnesota composer Leland B. Sateren.

All are welcome to attend a reception in South Hall, which will immediately follow Evensong.