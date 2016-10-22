Grand prize winner

Sixth grader Lia Yagnesak won the grand prize raffle in the Teen Summer Reading Program — a shopping spree at Books on the Common. Yagnesak was able to select five books of her choosing, and five of her friends were each able to choose one book. Front row, from left (with four of her friends): Nora Schoenherr, Bella Caterina, Sara Fernandes, Lia Yagnesak, Arianna Ording; back row, from left: Ellen Burns and Darwin Ellis, owners of Books on the Common, and Erica Gauquier, teen services librarian at the Ridgefield Library.