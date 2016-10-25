Art, culinary students unite to fill ‘empty bowls’

The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield High School ceramics and culinary arts students will team up for a fund-raiser called Project Empty Bowls to benefit the Ridgefield Food Pantry on Nov. 16. In exchange for a $25 donation, the students will provide bread, salad and soup — the latter in a bowl made by the artists that attendees may take home. Dessert and beverages are also included. The event will take place in Ridgefield High School’s staff dining room, with seatings at 5 and 6:30 p.m.

“Our Ridgefield event is a great way to increase awareness of hunger and related issues, both for our students and our community,” said Lori Peck, an RHS culinary arts teacher.

“Every time our guests pick up their ceramic bowls at home they will think of the bowls that still need filling.”

For reservations, contact Lori Peck by phone at 203-894-5750, ext. 11057, or by email at [email protected]

