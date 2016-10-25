Dornfeld: What happens at Probate Court

The following was submitted to The Press from Sharon Wicks Dornfeld, the Democratic candidate for Judge of Probate in the 2016 election.

I’m the Democratic candidate for Judge of Probate. In last week’s column, I introduced myself. Today I’ll talk about the Probate Court and what happens there.

Probate Courts were the first courts established in Connecticut more than 300 years ago. Until recently, nearly every town had its own Probate Court in its town hall. In 2010, the courts were consolidated into 54 regions. Our region includes Ridgefield, Redding, Bethel and Newtown. The court is physically located in the Bethel Municipal Center and is open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Probate judges don’t wear robes, and the atmosphere is less formal than other courts. Many people appear without a lawyer. All other Connecticut judges are appointed by the legislature; probate judges are “appointed by the electors.”

Most people think of Probate Court in the context of wills and estates, and that comprises about half of Probate Court business. But the other half involves making sure that kids, the elderly, and the disabled are protected. If you know a grandparent raising grandchildren, they have been to the Probate Court. Very elderly or disabled persons who are unable to care for themselves or have been taken advantage of end up in Probate Court. Every adoption in Connecticut takes place in a Probate Court. Parents of intellectually disabled kids will go to Probate Court as their children reach 18 so they can continue to make arrangements for their medical care and living situations. People who are mentally ill and a danger to themselves or others but refuse help end up in Probate Court.

That’s the type of work I have focused on in my law practice for 30 years, and I hope to apply my expertise for the benefit of the citizens of the Northern Fairfield Probate District as its judge.