Room design

The 7 Steps to Designing a Room workshop, available in Ridgefield Continuing Education, focuses on finding a signature style and color palette, establishing designated activities for the room and drawing a floor plan.

Class members provide measurements of a room in their home, either sketched on paper with measurements indicated — note windows and doors — or drawn to scale on half-inch graph paper.

Instructor Linda Keefer has taught many design classes, has a design consulting business and has degrees in history and education. The class meets on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 7 to 9 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Cost is $31. A small materials fee is payable at class. Advance registration required. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.