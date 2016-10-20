Two integers explain infinity

The mathematical concept of infinity will be explored at a seminar at Founders Hall on Friday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m.

“You don’t have to know any math other than the very basics,” said Dan Sitomer, a Founders Hall instructor who will lead the seminar.

Sitomer will show people how to develop two simple mathematical concepts involving integers and amounts into an understanding of infinity.

“It’s counter-intuitive, and most surprising,” he said.

The seminar is free and open to the public. More information: founders-hall.org