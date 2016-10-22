Bridgeport teacher to receive Keeler award

Jennifer Russell, history teacher at John Winthrop School in Bridgeport, will receive Keeler Tavern Museum’s Anna Keeler Award for excellence in history and civics education at the museum’s annual benefit gala on Friday, Oct. 21.

Russell, who has taught seventh graders in Bridgeport for 12 years, didn’t set out to be a teacher. After a stint in the U.S. Army that took her to various posts in Europe, she came back to the States to pursue a college degree, ultimately choosing to study history.

“History is my biggest passion,” she said, “because it is the stories of all people; it leads to who, what and where we are in life today.”

Hildi Grob, the museum’s executive director, first met Russell at a statewide event for social studies teachers in Hartford last year.

“Jennifer sought us out,” she said, “looking for a program that would, as she says, help her students ‘realize the world around them is so much larger than their computers and streets.’”

Russell’s seventh graders attended the museum’s program that prepared students to answer the question “Who actually ‘won’ the Battle of Ridgefield?”

“The Cannonball Gala raises funds for our education programs, including the School Bus Fund that makes it possible for us to bring students from underserved school districts like Bridgeport to our historic site for a unique, hands-on experience,” said Grob.

The gala will be held at the Salem Golf Club in North Salem, N.Y., from 7 to 11 p.m. Sponsorships and tickets are available at the museum’s website or by calling the business office at 203-438-5485 or emailing [email protected]