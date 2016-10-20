William Raveis Ride + Walk raises nearly $500,000 for cancer research

William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance hosted the second annual William Raveis Ride + Walk Connecticut, benefiting the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation, on Sunday, Oct. 16 at Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk.

The event raised nearly $500,000 for cancer research.

Nearly 600 people participated and volunteered in the community fundraising event, which included a 25-mile bike ride, 12-mile ride, 5K walk, a children’s 100-yard dash and family activities. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation, which identifies the brightest early-career scientists with innovative research ideas and provides them with funding to pursue new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat all forms of cancer.

“In two years, we have raised nearly $1 million for cancer research which is awesome,” said William Raveis, the CEO and founder of William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance. “I want to thank everyone who worked on the event, all the Raveis agents, our family and friends.”

Fundraising will continue through Oct. 30 at raveisridewalk.com.