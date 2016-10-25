The Ridgefield Press

Driver safety class

October 25, 2016

Driver safety classes will take place at Ridgefield Crossing on Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 9:30 to 1:30. Attendees will receive certificates to receive discounts on their automobile insurance.

Bill Van Hall will teach the class. Those interested may sign up by calling him at 203-748-2344. He has been an instructor for four years, and is retired from IBM.

All classes are sponsored by AARP and all instructors are trained and certified by AARP. There is a charge for the class and all money collected is given to AARP.

