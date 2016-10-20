Sponsored Content:
These strategies must be heard — not merely read. Communicating is always human to human, mouth to ear, eye to word — you speaking to your audience (by voice or writing). My seminar will change your life!
- Know what is the same about every audience. Do not allow the number of people in your audience to fill you with dread. Think of that audience as one person. And talk to that one person. This is a strategy I strongly urge. The qualities you need to effectively communicate are … already … in … you. And I’ll prove it to you in our first five minutes together.
- For your message to be remembered, it must be brief. How does the sculptor create a realistic depiction of a noble horse from that block of marble? He chips away every piece of the marble that doesn’t look like a horse. Focus is the key. You’ll be convincing … not phony.
- Know your audience. Understand what it expects of you. Be confident that you have been asked to address this gathering of people because you are qualified to address this gathering of people. Allow the thought that you are qualified and invited to speak … allow that thought to reduce your anxiety. Don’t cringe, don’t worry, don’t stew. Fear no more! I am confident in you. Soon you will be confident in yourself.
- Image wins; projected words lose. PowerPoint (or any visual) must enhance what you say. It must not be what you say. You – a human being – are always and ever more interesting, more compelling than a graph or a chart or a muddle of tiny-fonted words.
- Discover and understand the history behind every question. Empathy for your questioner (even the rude one) requires the … patience … of … listening (to fully understand what you’re being asked) and to repeat the question (in paraphrase to prove that you heard; to prove that you understand). This will also provide the necessary pause to gather and form your relevant response … before you even utter it.
