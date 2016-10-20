Talk will be about children of divorce

Therapist Susan Gestal will address the challenges of supporting children and teens for couples divorcing at a free talk open to the community at the First Congregational Church on Monday, Oct. 24, from 7:15 to 8:45 p.m.

Not falling into the blame game, providing a sense of ongoing security to children, and recognizing early warning signals of distress and depression are ways that concerned family members, friends, and religious and school communities can offer help.

Gestal, a certified clinical trauma professional, will take questions and provide resources and readings. Reservations are appreciated but not required: [email protected]