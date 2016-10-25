The Ridgefield Press

'Borderline' screening examines personality

The Ridgefield Playhouse and Silver Hill Hospital plan a screening of Borderline, a documentary personality disorder, on Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. After the screening there will be a panel discussion with the film’s director, Rebbie Ratner, and Regina V., the film’s main character, along with Dr. Aaron Krasner, director of the adolescent transitional living program at Silver Hill.

Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance by calling the box office at 203-438-5795.

More information: ridgefieldplayhouse.org

