Luscious Green at club’s craft fair

October 24, 2016

Annette Bonwetsch’s recycled mittens and hats will be among the items on sale at the upcoming Ridgefield Woman’s Club craft fair. After Bonwetsch “felted” an old sweater by accidentally washing it in water that was too hot, she decided to make a pair of cashmere-lined mittens from the fabric. From that, a new business, Luscious Green, was born. The mittens and hats are sold at Audrey Road on Bailey Avenue and elsewhere.

The 46th annual fair is Saturday, Nov. 19, at East Ridge Middle School from 10 to 4, and features some 100 crafters selling a variety of goods, from clothing to wooden items, ceramics, jewelry, holiday décor, and art, in addition to a selection of gourmet foods.  

Admission is $8, children under 12 admitted free. Lunch and snacks will be available. All proceeds benefit area charities and the club’s scholarship fund.

