Chorale’s concert: being human, kind

The Ridgefield Chorale’s fall concert, Being Human Being Kind, will be presented at Ridgefield High School on Saturday, Nov. 19, in the Anne S. Richardson Auditorium at 7 p.m.

Artistic Director Daniela Sikora said the concert will celebrate kindness and the strength of the human spirit, featuring the world premiere of the complete Tyler’s Suite — a piece produced by the Tyler Clementi Foundation.

Tickets are available online at eventbrite.com/e/being-human-being-kind-tickets, at Ridgefield Music, or at the door ($20/adults, $15/seniors and students).