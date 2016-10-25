The Ridgefield Press

Chorale’s concert: being human, kind

October 25, 2016

 

The Ridgefield Chorale’s fall concert, Being Human Being Kind, will be presented at Ridgefield High School on Saturday, Nov. 19, in the Anne S. Richardson Auditorium at 7 p.m.

Artistic Director Daniela Sikora said the concert will celebrate kindness and the strength of the human spirit, featuring the world premiere of the complete Tyler’s Suite — a piece produced by the Tyler Clementi Foundation.  

Tickets are available online at eventbrite.com/e/being-human-being-kind-tickets, at Ridgefield Music, or at the door ($20/adults, $15/seniors and students).

 

