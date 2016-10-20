Climate change for the perplexed

It is challenging to accurately explain climate science in simple terms, and the complexities of the Earth’s climate open the door to obfuscation. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library, physicist Peter Bancel will provide a simple and accessible overview, addressing climate change basics, the prognosis for the future and how we, as planetary citizens, can contribute to solutions.

Peter Bancel has a doctorate in experimental physics and has authored more than 40 papers and articles in professional journals and conference proceedings. His work has appeared in such well-known research journals as Science, Nature and Physical Review Letters. He has been an invited speaker at many international conferences and research institutions. He currently works at the Institut Métapsychique International in Paris and is an associate fellow at the Noetic Sciences Institute in Petaluma, Calif.

For more information and to register: ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.