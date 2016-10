The 46th annual Craft Fair of the Ridgefield Woman’s Club will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, at East Ridge Middle School from 10 to 4.

The day will feature 100 crafters selling a variety of goods, from clothing to wooden items, ceramics, jewelry, holiday décor, and art, in addition to a selection of gourmet foods.

Admission is $8, children under 12 admitted free. Lunch/snacks will be available. All proceeds benefit area charities and the Woman’s Club scholarship fund.