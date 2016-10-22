The Ridgefield Press

Education foundation plans bartender event

By The Ridgefield Press on October 22, 2016

 

The Ridgefield Education Foundation will partner again with Raffaele Gallo and Gallo restaurant on one of its guest bartender events. The foundation will have guest bartenders on hand at 5 Grove Street on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 6 to 9 p.m. in a fund-raiser to support the foundation and its mission.  

Karen Baldwin, superintendent of schools, will serve as one of the guest bartenders, along with Seth Thomson, a foundation board member.

All tips from the bar will go to the foundation, as well as 10% of the wine, beer and spirits tab from the bar. Those having dinner who mention the foundation will have 10% of their check donated.

Also, tickets to the Harlem Wizards game at Ridgefield High School, Friday, Nov. 18, will be raffled off, along with other items donated by local merchants.

