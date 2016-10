Ski & Sport of Ridgefield has moved from one location on Route 7 to another. The shop is now at 1 Ethan Allen Highway, in the Keough Plaza next to the Georgetown Cake Shoppe. For six years it was on Route 7 just north of Route 102.

Principals Gio and Pam Alberino continue to sell and service skis and ski equipment, and bicycles and bike equipment.

They are sponsors of the Ridgefield ski team, Bethel Supercross BMX track, and TRACK BMX. Their new phone number is 203-493-5071.