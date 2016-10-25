Pieterse’s law firm tops in litigation

Whitman Breed Abbott & Morgan has been selected as the Connecticut Law Tribune’s top litigation department for 2016 in the general litigation and small firm category. Whitman Breed will be honored at an event to be held in Hartford in November. Charlie Pieterse of Ridgefield is co-managing partner of the firm.

Pieterse and his wife, Sara, and their two children, Jack and Katie, have lived in Ridgefield for 13 years.

Pieterse is involved with Little League, coaching his son’s teams and serving as the league’s player agent for two years. He has also coached soccer and softball for several years and assisted in the establishment of Music Matters in Ridgefield.