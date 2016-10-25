The Ridgefield Press

Pieterse’s law firm tops in litigation

By The Ridgefield Press on October 25, 2016 in Business, People · 0 Comments

Charlie Pieterse

Charlie Pieterse

 

Whitman Breed Abbott & Morgan has been selected as the Connecticut Law Tribune’s top litigation department for 2016 in the general litigation and small firm category. Whitman Breed will be honored at an event to be held in Hartford in November. Charlie Pieterse of Ridgefield is co-managing partner of the firm.

Pieterse and his wife, Sara, and their two children, Jack and Katie, have lived in Ridgefield for 13 years.   

Pieterse is involved with Little League, coaching his son’s teams and serving as the league’s player agent for two years. He has also coached soccer and softball for several years and assisted in the establishment of Music Matters in Ridgefield.

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Craig’s cleans up cove Next Post Letter: School article on German inaccurate
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress