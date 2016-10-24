The Ridgefield Press

Marketer McGrath joins financial firm

By The Ridgefield Press on October 24, 2016 in People · 0 Comments

Financial Strategies Investment Advisor Services in Bethel has hired Catherine McGrath of Ridgefield as its new marketing director.  

McGrath recently made a career shift into financial planning from her previous career in the nonprofit sector as a professional grant writer. She is currently studying for her license as a life, accident and health insurance agent in Connecticut and New York, and will soon be working toward obtaining licensure in investments. McGrath holds a bachelor of arts degree in political science from the University of Bridgeport and a certificate from the Women’s Campaign School at Yale University.

