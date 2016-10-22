The Ridgefield Press

Scotland students plan fifth blood drive

By The Ridgefield Press on October 22, 2016 in Community, Schools · 0 Comments

Students participating in the blood drive include, from left, Cameron Couri, Paige Poulton and Kathleen Galvin.

Scotland Elementary School will be sponsoring its fifth student-run blood drive on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4 to 8:30.

Fifth grade students, who have worked to recruit donors, will act as ambassadors for the drive, escorting people to their seats, handing out snacks and juice and entertaining the children of the donors.   

Those interested in donating blood must be between the ages of 16 (with permission from a parent) and 75 (those over 75 may donate with doctor’s permission), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good general health at the time of donation. More information is available by calling 1-800-933-BLOOD.

