Theater barn transitioning leadership

Wayne Leiss is stepping down as executive director of the Ridgefield Theater Barn to pursue a career opportunity in the health and wellness field, but he has agreed to rejoin the board and serve as the theater manager in a volunteer capacity.

Leiss will be in charge of all the facilities, scheduling and calendars for the Theater Barn, a small portion of what he did as executive director.

Given his work in this role, as well as the theater’s continued efforts searching for new board members, the board has decided not to pursue hiring a new executive director at this time.

Board leadership, presided over by Pamme Jones, president, remains intact.

The Theater Barn continues to be committed to an expansion, of both its physical building and its programming.

A capital campaign for expansion is planned in 2017. Those interested in volunteering at the barn, or becoming a part of its board or capital campaign efforts, may contact Jones at [email protected]

Information on the current season of shows, classes and special events is available at ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org