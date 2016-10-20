The Ridgefield Press

Satirical songwriter skewers suburbia

By The Ridgefield Press on October 20, 2016 in Happenings, People · 0 Comments

 

Dave ‘Hubcap’ Goldenberg

Dave ‘Hubcap’ Goldenberg

“I am a cowboy, my home is a ranch … actually it’s more of a Colonial.”

So sings Ridgefielder Dave “Hubcap” Goldenberg, self-styled smart-aleck with a guitar, who will open for comedian Paul Reiser at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 8 p.m.

“I write about what I know and what I know is life in Ridgefield,” says the singer-songwriter, whose repertoire includes such titles as Suburban Cowboy, SOB in an SUV, and Connecticut, You’re Good Enough for Me.

“There are some things you can’t say,” he says, “but singing them — that’s a different story.”

Goldenberg has warmed up audiences for such stars as Joan Rivers, Robert Klein and Judy Gold.

He also handles open-mic hosting duties at such venues as the Towne Crier Café in Beacon, N.Y.

He is currently fronting a new monthly open-mic at Ridgefield’s Enchanted Garden Studio Two.

Where did he get the middle name “Hubcap”?

“Stole it,” he says.

Tickets for the Oct. 22 show are available at the Ridgefield Playhouse box office and online at RidgefieldPlayhouse.org

Related posts:

  1. Ridgefield Chorale, Ridgefield Playhouse receive grants
  2. Les Brers kicks off northeast fall tour at The Ridgefield Playhouse Sept. 7
  3. Ridgefield Independent Film Festival announces 2017 dates
  4. Broadway stars will shine on The Ridgefield Playhouse stage this season

Tags: ,

Previous Post William Raveis Ride + Walk raises nearly $500,000 for cancer research Next Post Two integers explain infinity
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress