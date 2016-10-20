Satirical songwriter skewers suburbia

“I am a cowboy, my home is a ranch … actually it’s more of a Colonial.”

So sings Ridgefielder Dave “Hubcap” Goldenberg, self-styled smart-aleck with a guitar, who will open for comedian Paul Reiser at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 8 p.m.

“I write about what I know and what I know is life in Ridgefield,” says the singer-songwriter, whose repertoire includes such titles as Suburban Cowboy, SOB in an SUV, and Connecticut, You’re Good Enough for Me.

“There are some things you can’t say,” he says, “but singing them — that’s a different story.”

Goldenberg has warmed up audiences for such stars as Joan Rivers, Robert Klein and Judy Gold.

He also handles open-mic hosting duties at such venues as the Towne Crier Café in Beacon, N.Y.

He is currently fronting a new monthly open-mic at Ridgefield’s Enchanted Garden Studio Two.

Where did he get the middle name “Hubcap”?

“Stole it,” he says.

Tickets for the Oct. 22 show are available at the Ridgefield Playhouse box office and online at RidgefieldPlayhouse.org