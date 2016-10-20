Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016

Trees and shrubs were planted along a newly installed bank near the Wilton YMCA, and Yankee Fisherman on the HAN Network will visit a project being continued in memory of a Trout Unlimited volunteer and intern Thursday, Oct. 16 at p.m. at HAN.Network.

Next to the Wilton Family Y, a new river bank has been built, shifting the river’s course to its natural course and protecting both the waterway and the trout that call it home, according to Jeff Yates, conservation chairman, and Tony Hill, president, both of the Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited..

Closer to the YMCA, more trees are creating a natural buffer between the parking lot and the river.

It’s the realization of a young man’s vision, being built in memory of Bennett Wood of Darien.

We’ll take a look at that ongoing effort, and celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Mill River Wetland Committee.

In addition to protecting the river in Fairfield, the MRWC has taught 100,000 schoolchildren about the importance of the rive and surrounding area during the past half-century.

Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, was officially proclaimed Mill River Wetland Committee Day in Fairfield, and politicians and school administrators experienced some of the hands-on experiments that have become part of the school curriculum.

There’s also a story about an EnCon officer helping an angler with a memorable fishing trip, all on Yankee Fisherman.

