Captain Jeffrey Kreitz: Proud of being a police officer

Six out of the 42 Ridgefield police officers are local young men, and one who has risen to the rank of captain is Jeffrey Kreitz. A student at Farmingville Elementary School, East Ridge Middle School and Ridgefield High School, Kreitz is also a proud graduate of the Criminal Law and Justice Program at Western Connecticut State University in Danbury.

“I always knew I wanted to be a police officer,” Kreitz said.

“Even while a student at WCSU I worked for the Ridgefield Police Department monitoring the traffic lights on Main Street. I was also a patrol officer on Lake Candlewood during the summers.”

As one of three captains at the department, Kreitz is in charge of the division of professional standards. This entails a focus on training, accreditation, school response officers, media relations, and outreach to the community.

“Community relations is the favorite part of my job, as I grew up in this community, love this community and already know so many of the people who live here. We also have a community program that just about meets every possible need, and I am proud of that.”

Many of Ridgefield’s community-based programs were modified, continued or started by Kreitz. One of his favorite programs is Kids for Cops at the Boys & Girls Club.

“We want every resident of Ridgefield, no matter what age, to see us visibly, get to know us, respect us, and know how we can be of help to them. We expose the kids to such elements of our program as the role of the police officer, Loki, our dog who helps with drug detection and search and rescue, what it is like to be in a police car, personal safety measures, and how to take positive steps in your life. We meet once a month.”

Kreitz is also proud of DARE, the drug and alcohol prevention program, that has now been around for 25 years. This 10-week program, offered to fifth and seventh graders, now includes bullying prevention and addresses new negative trends that students may be confronted with in their environment. Every four years, a simulated car crash is put on for high school students, along with a variety of talks.

For adults in the community, there is the Police Academy that will meet again in the spring. This is an eight-week course that informs residents of new technology and strategies now used by the police force and what it is like to be a police officer at different levels. This course is also given for juniors or young adults.

Other specialized programs for the community are the drug disposal program, the program aimed at giving liquor stores the necessary legal information, talking to senior citizens about the scams they may be confronted with, taking part in career days, and preparing special programs for such groups as the Discovery Center, the Scouts and sporting teams.

Each September there is a Public Safety Day, when the police department combines with other community groups. In addition to information booths, there is usually a car crash simulation and other demonstrations to show how people’s lives can be saved. Participants will sometimes also be able to view the helicopter that is used for aerial searches and security.

For Kreitz, the prevention programs that focus on the community bring him the greatest joy. The hardest part of the job for Kreitz is the tragedy people face.

“Anytime a person is going through trauma of any kind and we are called in, we cannot help but become emotional. However, we are trained professionals and must act accordingly.”

In addition to giving great accolades to his Ridgefield Police Department for its teamwork, collegiality and forward-thinking programming, Kreitz attributes his being on the police force to meeting his wife. While answering a call about a student at Ridgefield High School, he met his future wife, Molly, dean of students and math teacher at the school. Molly is also a very community-minded person.

Kreitz is a young man with a passion and talent for his job. He started in the Ridgefield police force in 2003 and can think of no job he would rather have than the one he has now. You can even see Capt. Kreitz now on the big screen if you go to the Prospector Theater. Here he is in one of the commercials promoting the proper way to play Pokémon Go.

Kreitz is all about filling a need when the need arises.