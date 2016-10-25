Phone scams and preparedness

If you get a phone call asking if you would donate to your fire department, hang up. The fire department does not call for funds. You should get a letter from the fire department which is the fire department envelope that is genuine. It is the same with the police department. They have envelopes with the police department on them.

If you want to donate to either department, that is the way. That is genuine.

Pay no attention to phone calls. They are scams.

Make emergency preparedness a priority now that winter is just round the corner.

Be informed, register with Connecticut Alert at CTAlert.gov to receive accurate, time-sensitive Ridgefield-based notifications via email, text message, home or cell phone. Monitor local radio stations: 8.50 AM-WREF; 800 AM-WLAD; 880 AM-WCBS; 98.3 FM-WDAQ, and 95.1 FM-WRKI.

If we lose our power we don’t have any communication, the only radio is your car, so make sure you have gas. You can charge your cell phone in the car. Make sure you have a charger in your car. Make sure you have a neighbor that you know. Fill all prescriptions, have cash on hand in case banks are closed, be prepared to go to the town shelter (Parks & Recreation at 195 Danbury Road). If you have a bathtub, fill it so that you have water.

See you in two weeks, Chris.