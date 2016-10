Ridgefield Young Life will host a southern-comfort style dinner at Keeler Tavern on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. The evening will feature a talk by family therapist Steve Gilbert, who has worked with area youth and is a former Young Life regional director.

The dinner is a fund-raising event and a celebration of 75 years of serving teens. Tickets are $50 each, and may be reserved at ridgefieldct.younglife.org