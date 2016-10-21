The Ridgefield Press

Writing workshops

Write Through This! is a five-part series of writing workshops taking place at the Ridgefield Library on Thursday mornings beginning on Oct. 27. The class is led by writer and teacher Kim Kovach.

Class participants will use personal experiences to learn how to transform characters, settings and emotions based on life experiences to create original short fiction and poetry.

Kovach is the author of six fiction books, including a short story collection. She created and hosted the 13-episode podcast Stories from the Creative Writing Circle on Pawling Public Radio.

Write Through This! meets on Thursdays, Oct. 27, Nov. 3, 10 and 17 and Dec. 1, from 10:30 to noon. The program is made possible by the Friends of the Library. Class size is limited; register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.

