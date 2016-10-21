TV Movie Menu: films for family viewing

From movies by Curtis Hanson to films starring Tom Cruise, Julie Andrews and Cary Grant, take a look at what’s on this weekend on broadcast and standard cable stations!

There’s enough for a real family film festival. Here are a few choices.

Wonder Boys (2000)

Michael Douglas reveals the fears a middle-aged man can face when he hasn’t lived within the truth of his life. Curtis Hanson’s film is daring, quiet and ultimately meaningful.

Friday, October 21, 6 p.m., Flix

Enough Said (2013)

James Gandolfini reveals the hesitation a man can experience when confronted with an outgoing woman who takes his breath away. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is perfect as the lady.

Friday, October 21, 8 p.m., FXM

Beloved Infidel (1959)

Deborah Kerr reveals the temptation that people can feel when attraction happens by surprise. This story about columnist Sheila Graham and writer F. Scott Fitzgerald fascinates.

Saturday, October 22, 11:20 a.m., FXM

Mission Impossible (1996)

Tom Cruise reveals how good it can feel to be the star of a movie that no one thought could be as good as the television series that inspired it. Director Brian De Palma has a field day.

Saturday, October 22, 9:15 a.m., IFC

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Matthew Broderick reveals what’s really on the mind of a high school senior in this endearing and enduring comedy from John Hughes. The parade sequence is worth the film.

Saturday, October 22, 12:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., VH-1

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004)

Julie Andrews reveals how a star can make any moment work in this sequel to the surprise hit of 2001. While Anne Hathaway may get more screen time, Andrews is the reason to watch.

Saturday, October 22, 3 p.m., E

North by Northwest (1959)

Cary Grant reveals how a Madison Avenue executive can discover the fun in life when he gets wrapped up in espionage. Eva Marie Saint plays along as if the movie had something to say.

Saturday, October 22, 5:30 p.m., Turner Classic Movies

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Robin Williams reveals what it really means to be a father in a comedy of heart, substance and caring. Sally Field costars as the wife/ex wife who tries to get in the way.

Saturday, October 22, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, October 23, 1:30 p.m.; CMT

Jaws (1975)

Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss reveal how scary it can be to be at sea with Robert Shaw. And a great white shark. The granddaddy of all modern day movie thrillers.

Saturday, October 22, 8 p.m., Turner Classic Movies

The Paper Chase (1972)

Timothy Bottoms reveals how frightening law school can really be when you become romantically interested in the professor’s daughter. John Houseman won an Oscar.

Sunday, October 23, 1:05 p.m., FXM